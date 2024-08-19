Is Bitcoin About to Plunge Below $50K? This Week Could Decide Everything

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is never a boring topic, but right now, the chatter isn’t about its usual highs. Instead, people are wondering if Bitcoin is about to plunge below $50,000. As traders keep a close watch on this critical level, many believe this week could decide everything. With the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium coming up, the market is feeling uneasy, and the chance of a significant drop is hanging over everyone’s heads.

Bitcoin Stagnates, Traders Grow Restless

It’s been a frustrating time for Bitcoin traders. After a weekend that initially looked promising, Bitcoin’s price once again slipped into the doldrums, closing the week at around $58,650. Traders who have been monitoring Bitcoin’s sideways movements are feeling the pinch. “Boring weekend, price would probably chop for another week before we get any big moves,” commented Logical TA, a popular trading account on X. This sentiment is echoed by Roman, another trader, who sees Bitcoin heading towards the $55,000 support level, noting that the original uptrend was weak. He stated, “Slowly but surely making our way to 55k support.”

The lack of momentum is palpable, with the Bollinger Bands indicating that a breakout could be on the horizon, but the direction remains unclear. As CrypNuevo, another trader, pointed out, Bitcoin could see a “fake-out” to the upside before potentially tumbling towards the $50,000 mark, as mentioned by Cointelegraph.

Will Powell Shift the Market?

This week, the focus is squarely on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak. Powell’s words have the power to move markets, and with inflation and interest rate cuts on everyone’s mind, traders are hoping for clear signals on the Fed’s next moves. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, there’s a 100% chance of an interest rate cut in September, with 71.5% odds for a 25 basis points reduction.

Crypto markets are particularly sensitive to these macroeconomic factors. As noted by CrypNuevo, Powell’s comments could trigger significant volatility. “It’s an event attended by central bank leaders from around the world, and it usually brings volatility,” he said, predicting a “very interesting week of the year.”

Miners Hold Steady, But For How Long?

Interestingly, despite the bearish sentiment and price drops, Bitcoin miners are staying put. According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin reserves in known miner wallets have stabilized, a sign that miners are not rushing to sell. However, this calm could be deceptive. “Although one indicator shows only a positive aspect, considering that miners are whales and their movements always create large market fluctuations, I think it is worth watching the market for a while longer,” cautioned Crypto Dan, a contributor to CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin Dominance Fades, Altcoins Could Benefit

Another development to watch is Bitcoin’s market dominance, which has been wavering. After peaking near 58% earlier this month, some traders, like Mikybull Crypto, foresee a “big crash” in Bitcoin’s dominance, which could spark a resurgence in altcoins. This shift in market dynamics is something that could play out over the coming weeks, with some analysts predicting the end of the bear market for altcoins.

What Does Goldman Sachs’ Recession Call Mean for Bitcoin?

Adding to the mix, Goldman Sachs (GS) recently lowered its U.S. recession probability to 20%, down from 25%, based on strong retail sales and unemployment data. This information was reported in a note to clients seen by Bloomberg. While this might seem like good news, it’s a mixed bag for Bitcoin. As Markus Thielen from 10x Research pointed out to Cointelegraph, “Bitcoin traders could welcome a rate cut, but there is also a risk that this implies a recession might be coming.”

In 2019, similar rate cuts led to short-lived rallies followed by significant drops, a pattern that could repeat itself. Meanwhile, JP Morgan’s (JPM) chief global economist, Bruce Kasman, remains cautious, citing potential uncertainties and a “loss of momentum in global manufacturing.”

What Is Bitcoin’s Price Today?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $58,541.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.