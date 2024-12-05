Bitcoin at $100K Fuels U.S. Crypto Stock Surge

Bitcoin smashing through the $100,000 mark has sent ripples through the market, lifting U.S. crypto stocks in pre-market trading. The psychological milestone, reached after a 4% daily jump, has fueled gains across the board, from miners to major holders.

MARA Holdings Secures $850M for Bitcoin Purchases

MARA Holdings (MARA) climbed more than 6% following the completion of an $850 million zero-coupon convertible senior note offering, set to mature in 2031. The funds, as reported by bitcointreasuries.net, will primarily go toward purchasing Bitcoin and refinancing 2026 notes. MARA’s substantial Bitcoin reserves, second only to MicroStrategy, position the company as a powerhouse in the space.

MicroStrategy and Others Capitalize on Bitcoin Surge

MicroStrategy (MSTR), boasting a whopping 402,100 BTC, gained over 6.5%, reaffirming its dominance as the largest Bitcoin-holding public company. Other miners joined the rally: Hut 8 (HUT) rose nearly 7% after announcing a $500 million at-the-market offering and a $250 million stock repurchase program to enhance shareholder value and expand reserves.

Semler Scientific and IREN Find Growth Paths

Even non-traditional players like Semler Scientific (SMLR), a medical device firm with 1,570 BTC, rallied over 7%, nearing $70 per share. Meanwhile, Iris Energy (IREN) gained 4.6% after outlining plans for a $300 million convertible senior note issuance to support corporate growth initiatives.

