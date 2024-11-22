News & Insights

Bit Origin Ltd Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

November 22, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Xiangtai Food Co (BTOG) has released an update.

Bit Origin Ltd, a company involved in the crypto mining sector, has received a delinquency notification from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its Annual Report. The company has 60 days to submit a compliance plan, but this notice does not immediately affect the trading of its securities. Bit Origin is actively working to rectify the situation and regain compliance with Nasdaq rules.

