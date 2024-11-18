News & Insights

Bit Digital reports Q3 EPS (26c) vs (8c) last year

November 18, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $22.7M, consensus $22.91M. “The maturation of our HPC business was a defining theme this quarter. We expanded our GPU cloud client base with the addition of Boosteroid and strengthened our team with critical hires, including a new CTO, Head of Revenue, and key talent in sales and engineering. In October, we closed the acquisition of Enovum, further enhancing our HPC capabilities and positioning us to scale quickly to meet growing demand. We believe these investments lay a strong foundation for sustainable growth and set the stage for a robust future.”

