Bisalloy Steel Group Switches AGM to Virtual Format

October 30, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has decided to conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on November 8, 2024, amidst concerns of potential disruptions by activists. The shift to an online format aims to ensure the safety and orderly proceedings for shareholders, who can participate and vote via a virtual platform. All previously submitted proxy votes remain valid, and shareholders are encouraged to engage with the meeting online.

