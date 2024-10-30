Bisalloy Steel Group Switches AGM to Virtual Format

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd (AU:BIS) has released an update.

Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd has decided to conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on November 8, 2024, amidst concerns of potential disruptions by activists. The shift to an online format aims to ensure the safety and orderly proceedings for shareholders, who can participate and vote via a virtual platform. All previously submitted proxy votes remain valid, and shareholders are encouraged to engage with the meeting online.

For further insights into AU:BIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.