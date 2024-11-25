BirdDog Technology Welcomes New Board Member Peter Cooke

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

BirdDog Technology Ltd., a leader in broadcast-quality video solutions, has appointed Peter Cooke as a non-executive director to enhance its strategic growth in the medical technologies sector. Cooke brings over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, and will help drive the commercial success of BirdDog’s Remedi solution. This move aims to capitalize on a significant $2.0 million pipeline opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region.

