BirdDog Technology Eyes Growth Amid Transformative Year

BirdDog Technology Ltd. has navigated a transformative year with strategic changes that bolster its growth prospects despite a net loss of $16.9 million. The company revitalized its supply chain, launched next-generation products, and enhanced shareholder value through a successful share buyback. With a strong cash reserve, BirdDog is poised for continued innovation and expansion in FY25.

