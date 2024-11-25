BirdDog Technology Eyes Future Growth Amid FY24 Losses

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BirdDog Technology Limited faced a challenging fiscal year 2024, reporting a net loss before tax of $8.6 million, compared to $4.8 million in the previous year. Despite the losses, the company achieved over $3 million in operational expenditure savings and invested $5.5 million in R&D, signaling a strategic focus on future growth. With cash holdings at $16.5 million by June 2024, BirdDog is positioning itself for a potentially stronger financial performance in FY25.
For further insights into AU:BDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Will Tesla Stock Crash by 33%? Here’s What UBS Expects
- ‘Time to Cash Out,’ Says Investor About Super Micro Computer Stock
- ‘It’s Time for a Downgrade,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.