BirdDog Technology Announces 2024 AGM Details

BirdDog Technology Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 26th in Melbourne, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy votes in advance. The company plans to conduct the meeting and voting both in person and electronically, reflecting recent changes in corporate governance practices. Shareholders can access the meeting materials online, underscoring the shift towards digital engagement.

