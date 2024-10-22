News & Insights

BirdDog Technology to Announce Q1 FY25 Results

October 22, 2024

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

BirdDog Technology Ltd, a leader in broadcast-quality video solutions, is set to release its Q1 FY25 results on October 29, 2024, followed by an investor webinar featuring CEO Dan Miall and CFO Barry Calnon. The company specializes in software-driven video technology, offering products like PTZ cameras and cloud platforms, catering to sectors such as professional video and broadcasting.

