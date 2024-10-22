BirdDog Technology to Announce Q1 FY25 Results

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

BirdDog Technology Ltd, a leader in broadcast-quality video solutions, is set to release its Q1 FY25 results on October 29, 2024, followed by an investor webinar featuring CEO Dan Miall and CFO Barry Calnon. The company specializes in software-driven video technology, offering products like PTZ cameras and cloud platforms, catering to sectors such as professional video and broadcasting.

For further insights into AU:BDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.