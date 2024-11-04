BioVie says Parkinson’s Disease clinical trial is fully funded

BioVie (BIVI) announced that the upcoming PD-202 A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Study of Bezisterim in Subjects with Early Parkinson’s Disease is now fully funded. Favorable capital market conditions last week enabled the company to raise over $15 million from secondary offerings, and the proceeds allow the Company to fund fully the costs of this upcoming clinical trial. The trial is expected to start in early 2025, and topline results are expected by late 2025. BioVie’s lead asset, bezisterim binds ERK and selectively modulates NFkB activation and TNFalpha production, which are believed to be responsible for significant clinical improvements in several disease indications. In clinical studies, patients treated with bezisterim experienced reduced inflammation and insulin resistance, significantly improved motor function after withholding PD medications and decreased non-motor symptoms in patients that had measurable symptoms at baseline in PD, and improved cognition and regional connectivity measured by brain imaging in AD as well as altered DNA methylation directionally consistent with decreased AD pathophysiology. The Company’s strategic priorities include launching a Phase 2 trial for PD in early 2025, launching an exploratory Long Covid Phase 2 trial that has been fully funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense in early 2025 and initiating a Phase 3 trial for AD in late 2025 with a new once-daily formulation of bezisterim. The Company is also continuing partnering discussions for bezisterim’s geographic rights and plans to commence an ascites Phase 3 trial for BIV201 upon identifying a suitable partner.

