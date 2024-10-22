News & Insights

BioVie Announces Stock Offering and Private Placement

October 22, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

BioVie ( (BIVI) ) just unveiled an update.

BioVie Inc. announced a direct stock offering and a private placement, aiming to raise approximately $6.66 million through the sale of shares at $1.50 each. Additionally, the company will issue warrants exercisable for shares at $1.37 per share. These funds are intended for working capital and corporate purposes, with the offering closing expected on October 22, 2024. The company is focused on developing treatments for liver and neurological diseases.

