Bioventus reports Q3 adjusted EPS 6c, consensus 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $138.96M, consensus $133.23M. “We delivered strong financial results in the third quarter, including double-digit organic growth and significantly increased cash flow,” said Rob Claypoole, Bioventus (BVS) President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on successfully executing on our strategic priorities to accelerate revenue growth, enhance profitability, and reduce our leverage to increase shareholder value.”

