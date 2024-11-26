Biotron Teams Up with C14 for Antiviral Commercialization

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Biotron Limited has partnered with C14 Consulting Group to advance the commercialization of its antiviral programs, including its lead clinical asset BIT225. This collaboration aims to secure strategic partnerships and licencing agreements, leveraging C14’s expertise in the pharmaceutical industry. The move is expected to enhance Biotron’s efforts in addressing significant viral diseases with unmet medical needs.

