News & Insights

Stocks

Biotron Teams Up with C14 for Antiviral Commercialization

November 26, 2024 — 08:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Biotron Limited has partnered with C14 Consulting Group to advance the commercialization of its antiviral programs, including its lead clinical asset BIT225. This collaboration aims to secure strategic partnerships and licencing agreements, leveraging C14’s expertise in the pharmaceutical industry. The move is expected to enhance Biotron’s efforts in addressing significant viral diseases with unmet medical needs.

For further insights into AU:BIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BITRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.