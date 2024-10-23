Biotron Limited Options Expiry Approaches

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Biotron Limited has announced that its listed options, allowing holders to acquire shares at $0.06 each, will expire on 25 November 2024. Investors must exercise their options by this date, or they will lapse, forfeiting any rights under them. This presents a timely opportunity for investors to consider their position in the company as the deadline approaches.

