News & Insights

Markets
ADAP

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In August 2024

July 29, 2024 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - As August approaches, it's time for our regular review of the critical FDA decisions on the horizon.

So far this year, 22 novel drugs have been approved by the FDA compared to 29 during the same period last year. ("Novel" drugs are new drugs never before approved or marketed in the U.S.: Source: FDA).

Separately, August is observed as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) awareness month. SMA is a rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the loss of motor neurons, atrophy of the voluntary muscles of the limbs and trunk and progressive muscle weakness.

Typically, fatal and commonly diagnosed in young children, SMA has no complete cure. However, approved therapies can manage the symptoms of this neuromuscular disease. Notable treatments include Biogen's Spinraza, Novartis' Zolgensma, and Roche's Evrysdi.

Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decision in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADAP
AGIO
ASND
CTXR
GILD
GSK
HUMA
INCY
REGN
SCPH
ZVRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.