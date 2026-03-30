BioTech
AXSM

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In April 2026

March 30, 2026 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While the geopolitical environment has become markedly more complex, especially with sustained U.S. and Israeli strikes and Iranian counterattacks through March, the regulatory landscape is also evolving, with several notable developments and a couple of first-of-their-kind measures emerging.

In a move to accelerate biosimilar drug development and improve medicine affordability, the FDA on March 9, 2026, recommended streamlining unnecessary clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) studies when scientifically justified. Building on its commitment to replace animal testing with human-relevant, scientifically rigorous methods, the U.S. regulator released a draft guidance on March 18, 2026, aimed at helping drug developers validate new approach methodologies (NAMs) as alternatives to animal testing.

In therapeutic advances, the FDA approved the first treatment for cerebral folate deficiency, a rare neurological condition, on March 10, 2026, by expanding the use of Wellcovorin. Later in the month, on March 26, 2026, the FDA approved Rocket Pharma's Kresladi, which became the first gene therapy for Severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type I.

Now let's take a look at the biotech stocks facing FDA decisions in April 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

AXSM
AZN
BIIB
REGN
SNY
SNYNF
TVTX

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