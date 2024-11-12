Biote reports Q3 EPS 33c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $51.4M, consensus $51.4M. “Biote’s (BTMD) third quarter revenue increased 12.8% from the prior-quarter period, driven by continued growth in procedure revenue and a strong return to growth in our dietary supplements business,” said Terry Weber, CEO. “Consistent with our strategic objectives, we achieved a solid improvement in gross profit margin, primarily reflecting cost savings from the vertical integration of manufacturing. Even as we continued to invest in strengthening our capabilities, we generated 15.4% growth in Adjusted EBITDA as compared to the third quarter of 2023. In September 2024, we introduced several major enhancements to the Biote Method, expanding our evidence-based approach to hormone optimization and therapeutic wellness. We believe these enhancements will enable our extensive nationwide network of Biote-certified practitioners to provide an even higher level of holistic, personalized treatments for patients. By leveraging our proprietary patient dataset and algorithms, we believe we have further strengthened Biote’s competitive advantages in the marketplace. As we implemented targeted enhancements to our clinical decision support software in the third quarter of 2024, we experienced a temporary disruption in procedure volume as practitioners adjusted to the new workflow in their offices. Additionally, we experienced some disruption to procedure volume from hurricane-related clinic closures in several of our core states. Although we expect some residual impact from these headwinds in the fourth quarter of 2024, we anticipate procedure revenue growth will reaccelerate in 2025.”

