Biosynex SA Restructures Debt and Plans Capital Increase

Biosynex SA has reached an agreement with its main creditors to restructure its financial debt, aligning with its post-Covid financial strategy and development plans. The restructuring includes consolidating and extending the maturity of its debts, alongside a capital increase plan to strengthen equity. This initiative involves significant investment from the founder, Mr. Abensur, potentially surpassing the 50% ownership threshold, prompting regulatory considerations.

