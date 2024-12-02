News & Insights

Biosynex SA Restructures Debt and Plans Capital Increase

December 02, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Biosynex SA (FR:ALBIO) has released an update.

Biosynex SA has reached an agreement with its main creditors to restructure its financial debt, aligning with its post-Covid financial strategy and development plans. The restructuring includes consolidating and extending the maturity of its debts, alongside a capital increase plan to strengthen equity. This initiative involves significant investment from the founder, Mr. Abensur, potentially surpassing the 50% ownership threshold, prompting regulatory considerations.

