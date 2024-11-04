Biosynex SA Expands Global Reach in Diagnostics

Biosynex SA (FR:ALBIO) has released an update.

Biosynex SA, a leader in health diagnostics, reported a turnover of €93 million in 2023 and has expanded its international presence with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, and Asia. Specializing in rapid tests and molecular biology, the company offers a range of diagnostic and care solutions for both professionals and the general public. With over 500 employees and operations in 95 countries, Biosynex is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and continues to innovate in the field of rapid diagnostics.

