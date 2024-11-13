News & Insights

BioSyent to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 13, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

Biosyent (TSE:RX) has released an update.

BioSyent Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is set to release its Q3 and year-to-date 2024 financial results on November 20, 2024. The company focuses on in-licensing or acquiring innovative healthcare products and has a profitable, growth-oriented business model.

