BioSenic Explores M&A Opportunities Amid Financial Strategies

October 28, 2024 — 02:35 am EDT

Bone Therapeutics (GB:0R55) has released an update.

BioSenic, a biotechnology firm focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to expand its asset portfolio. The company is implementing cost reduction strategies and negotiating with creditors to manage its financial position while planning for advanced clinical trials. Medsenic, its subsidiary, is preparing for a Phase III trial for cGvHD and seeking partnerships for further trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and systemic sclerosis.

