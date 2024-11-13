BioRestorative Therapies Showcases Promising Stem Cell Advances

BioRestorative Therapies ( (BRTX) ) has shared an announcement.

BioRestorative Therapies, a regenerative medicine company, announced promising developments in their stem cell-based therapies, reporting financial progress and a provisional license for processing non-autologous donor tissue. The company shared advancements in their BRTX-100 clinical trials for lumbar disc disease and their ThermoStem program aimed at metabolic disorders, while also noting increased revenue from BioCosmeceutical products. With no outstanding debt and a strong financial position, BioRestorative is poised for continued growth in the innovative stem cell therapy market.

