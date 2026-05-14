Biorem Inc Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Biorem Inc (BRM.V) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$0.20 million, or C$0.011 per share. This compares with C$0.04 million, or C$0.002 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.2% to C$6.82 million from C$4.73 million last year.

Biorem Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.20 Mln. vs. C$0.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.011 vs. C$0.002 last year. -Revenue: C$6.82 Mln vs. C$4.73 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.