BioNxt Solutions Unveils New Semaglutide Delivery

BioNxt Solutions (TSE:BNXT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BioNxt Solutions is developing a sublingual thin-film for Semaglutide, aiming to improve patient accessibility and convenience by overcoming the limitations of injectable formats. This innovative delivery system promises rapid absorption and enhanced bioavailability, potentially transforming diabetes and obesity treatment.

For further insights into TSE:BNXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.