BioNxt Solutions Unveils New Semaglutide Delivery

BioNxt Solutions (TSE:BNXT) has released an update.
BioNxt Solutions is developing a sublingual thin-film for Semaglutide, aiming to improve patient accessibility and convenience by overcoming the limitations of injectable formats. This innovative delivery system promises rapid absorption and enhanced bioavailability, potentially transforming diabetes and obesity treatment.
