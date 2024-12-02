News & Insights

Stocks
BNXTF

BioNxt Solutions Unveils New Semaglutide Delivery

December 02, 2024 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BioNxt Solutions (TSE:BNXT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BioNxt Solutions is developing a sublingual thin-film for Semaglutide, aiming to improve patient accessibility and convenience by overcoming the limitations of injectable formats. This innovative delivery system promises rapid absorption and enhanced bioavailability, potentially transforming diabetes and obesity treatment.

For further insights into TSE:BNXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNXTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.