BioNxt Solutions Expands Innovative Drug Delivery Pipeline

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is expanding its product pipeline with innovative drug delivery systems aimed at treating autoimmune diseases and enhancing longevity. The company is focusing on sublingual, transdermal, and oral delivery methods to improve patient compliance and drug absorption. These advancements highlight BioNxt’s dedication to addressing unmet medical needs in the growing markets of multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, and lupus nephritis.

