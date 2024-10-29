BioNxt Solutions Advances Patent Process for New Drugs

BioNxt Solutions (TSE:BNXT) has released an update.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. has embarked on the nationalization process for its patents related to the sublingual delivery of anticancer drugs, aiming to enhance treatment options for autoimmune neurodegenerative diseases like Multiple Sclerosis. The move follows a positive report from the European Patent Office, paving the way for patent protection in multiple international jurisdictions. BioNxt’s proprietary sublingual Cladribine product is central to this initiative, with existing approval in over 75 countries.

