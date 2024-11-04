News & Insights

Stocks

BioNTech’s Q3 2024: Strong Revenue and Oncology Progress

November 04, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

BioNTech SE (BNTX) has released an update.

BioNTech SE reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with revenues reaching €1.2 billion, largely driven by the successful launch of its variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines. The company also made significant advancements in its oncology pipeline, initiating Phase 2 trials for its cancer treatments and maintaining a robust financial position with €17.8 billion in cash and equivalents. Despite expecting full-year revenues at the lower end of its guidance, BioNTech’s strategic focus on late-stage oncology products and disciplined cost management positions it well for future growth.

