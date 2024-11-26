BioNTech price target lowered to $122 from $124 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on BioNTech (BNTX) to $122 from $124 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates for the company and refreshed its script trend analysis for the COVID vaccines. While the start of the U.S. vaccination season was pulled forward compared to 2023, the overall the peak is lower based on COVID vaccine trends up to mid-November, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

