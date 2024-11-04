Bionomics receives A$1M milestone payment from Carina Biotech for BNC101

Bionomics (BNOX) announced that it received a milestone payment of A$1M from Carina Biotech for BNC101, one of their partnered legacy oncology programs. On October 30, Carina Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing CAR-T and other cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, made a milestone payment of A$1M to Bionomics. The milestone payment was made under the terms of the exclusive, worldwide license agreement for BNC101, a monoclonal antibody targeting the cancer stem cell antigen LGR5, between the company and Carina Biotech signed on November 2020. Carina Biotech’s LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy CNA3103 is currently in development for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Based on the agreement, Bionomics is eligible to receive up to approximately A$118M in certain development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments if Carina Biotech fully develops and markets the new therapy. Pursuant to the exclusive licensing agreement for BNC101, Carina Biotech is also obligated to pay royalties to Bionomics on its net sales of licensed products, on a country-by-country and product-by-product basis, ranging from the low single digits to the mid-single digits, subject to certain specified deductions. Royalties are payable until the later of expiration of all licensed patents covering the licensed products, or expiration of all data exclusivity with respect to the licensed product. If Carina Biotech enters into one or more sublicensing agreements relating to the licensed product, Bionomics is eligible to receive a percentage of sublicensing revenues.

