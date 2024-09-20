BiomX Stock Gains From Favorable Study Data Presentation on BX004

BiomX Inc. PHGE recently announced the presentation of data from its Phase 1b/2a study for BX004 — a fixed multi-phage cocktail. BX004 is used for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with chronic pulmonary infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PsA).

BiomX will present this study data at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Boston.

PHGE Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Shares of PHGE rose 2.8% to $1.05 yesterday following the news. To date, BX004 has been under several trials. It has shown exceptionally positive results in treating patients with CF. The company has already received the FDA’s Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation for BX004 which has significantly boosted investors’ sentiment. Given the latest favorable trial data, we expect market sentiment toward PHGE stock to remain positive.

Meanwhile, PHGE currently has a market capitalization of $18.9 million. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.33%.

More on BiomX’s Phase 1b/2a Study

The trial took place in two parts. In part one, the BX004-A cocktail showed a greater reduction in PsA colony-forming units (CFU)/g of sputum at day 15 versus baseline, compared to placebo. Part two of the trial involved subjects with quantitative sputum PsA CFU at baseline. 14% of subjects had a negative PsA sputum culture on day 10 (end of treatment) compared to placebo (0%). Additionally, in part two, lung function, as measured by forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) increased in subjects receiving the cocktail compared to placebo.

BiomX’s Business Advancements

The company plans to initiate a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 2b trial in CF patients with chronic PsA pulmonary infections. The trial will monitor the safety and tolerability of BX004. It will also demonstrate improvement in microbiological reduction of PsA burden and evaluate the effects on clinical parameters such as lung function.

More on the News

The latest study data will be presented in two sessions. First, titled “Safety and efficacy of nebulized phage in CF patients with chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa pulmonary infection: A phase 1b/2a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled, multicenter study” will be presented on Sept. 27, 2024. On Sept. 28, managing director at BiomX will discuss the findings in Workshop 38 — “Epidemiology & Management of Infection in CF.”



Industry Prospects Favor PHGE

Per a Future Market Insights report, the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market was valued at $12.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $116.42 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 25% during the period. CF is emerging as the leading genetic disease globally. Approximately 1,000 new cases of CF are diagnosed every year. Hence, the increasing incidence of CF and the rising treatment rate are the primary factors influencing market growth.

Recent Development by PHGE

BiomX recently presented data from its Phase 1b/2a study of BX004 at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Vienna, Austria. The poster, titled “Novel nebulized phage cocktail in CF patients with chronic P. aeruginosa pulmonary infection: a Ph1b/2a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial,” showed BX004-A’s favorable safety and notable microbiologic and clinical efficacy in treating CF patients.

PHGE’s Price Performance

Year to date, shares of PHGE have lost 62.3% compared to the industry’s 13.4% growth.

PHGE’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PHGE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are TransMedics Group TMDX, AxoGen AXGN and OrthoPediatrics KIDS. While TransMedics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AxoGen and OrthoPediatrics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 2.5% to $1.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 156.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.5% growth. TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 165.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.

Estimates for 2024 OrthoPediatrics’ loss per share have narrowed to 92 cents from 96 cents in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of KIDS have lost 0.8% against the industry’s 18.1% growth. In the last reported quarter, KIDS delivered an earnings surprise of 25.81%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.81%.

