Biomea Fusion’s icovamenib shows efficacy in Type 2 diabetes trial

November 18, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Biomea Fusion (BMEA) announced its presentations at the 1st Annual Asian Conference on Innovative Therapies for Diabetes Management in Singapore, 18-20 November. Biomea will showcase three oral presentations and participate in one industry symposium. T2D is characterized by a progressive decline in beta-cell function while type 1 diabetes is characterized by autoimmune destruction of beta cells leading to hyperglycemia. Preclinical data suggests investigational icovamenib may induce beta-cell proliferation and improve insulin secretion. In the multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase II trial, many T2D participants achieved clinically significant improvements in glycemic control up to 22 weeks after only 4 weeks of daily icovamenib. T2D is a heterogenous disease, characterized by varying degrees of insulin resistance and insulin deficiency. Icovamenib achieved a mean reduction in HbA1c greater than 1% at week 26 following 4 weeks of dosing in Type 2 diabetes patients characterized by insulin deficiency. 32 patients from the 100mg and 200mg cohorts were characterized based on baseline biomarkers and analyzed for efficacy. Patients identified as insulin deficient and insulin resistant were compared to examine the mean reduction in HbA1c at Week 26, following 4 weeks of dosing. 83% of patients with insulin deficiency responded to icovamenib, and showed a greater mean HbA1c reduction at Week 26 compared to baseline, than those that were found to be more insulin resistant. These two patient groups are pre-specified in the upcoming read out of the Phase IIb expansion portion of COVALENT-111 in December, reporting over 200 persons with type 2 diabetes with 8 and 12 weeks of icovamenib treatment.

