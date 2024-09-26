News & Insights

Markets
BMEA

Biomea Fusion : FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On BMF-219 For Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes Trials; Stock Up

September 26, 2024 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the clinical hold on the company's ongoing Phase I/II clinical trials of the Company's investigational covalent menin inhibitor BMF-219 in type 2 and type 1 diabetes (COVALENT-111 and COVALENT-112), respectively.

BMEA closed Thursday's regular trading at $9.57 up $0.80 or $9.12%.

The company noted that the in-depth review of the clinical data to date reconfirmed its confidence in BMF-219 as a novel, first-in-class agent for the treatment of diabetes. The company is encouraged from the safety review of the ongoing Phase 2b Expansion Study, where the concerning safety signals seen in the Phase 2a Escalation Study did not translate over to the larger Expansion Study.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.