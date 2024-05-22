Biome Technologies Secures Lucrative Medical Contract

Biome Technologies (GB:BIOM) has released an update.

Biome Technologies PLC has announced a new contract win for its RF Technologies division, valued at approximately £0.6m, to supply two radio frequency welding systems for the medical supply sector. Set for delivery within the 2024 financial year, this contract marks the third substantial win in 2024 and is expected to fulfill the division’s revenue projections for the year. CEO Paul Mines highlights the division’s diversification into high-value medical markets, contributing to a solid order pipeline.

