Biome Australia Ltd Projects Record Sales Growth

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Biome Australia Ltd anticipates achieving a new quarterly sales record, with Q2 FY25 revenue expected to exceed $4.5 million, surpassing its previous record of $4.25 million. This strong performance highlights Biome’s continued growth in the microbiome health sector, leveraging innovative probiotic and complementary medicines.

For further insights into AU:BIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.