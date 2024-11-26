Biome Australia Ltd Projects Record Sales Growth

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Biome Australia Ltd anticipates achieving a new quarterly sales record, with Q2 FY25 revenue expected to exceed $4.5 million, surpassing its previous record of $4.25 million. This strong performance highlights Biome’s continued growth in the microbiome health sector, leveraging innovative probiotic and complementary medicines.
For further insights into AU:BIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.