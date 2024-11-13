Biome Australia Advances with New Probiotic Strain

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Ltd has successfully identified and validated its new probiotic strain, Lactobacillus plantarum BMB18, marking a significant milestone in its intellectual property ownership and product development efforts. The strain, now registered with the German culture bank DSMZ, is expected to enhance Biome’s competitive edge and create new revenue opportunities. This development positions Biome for potential growth and innovation in the probiotic sector.

