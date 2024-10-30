News & Insights

BioMarin price target lowered to $109 from $110 at JPMorgan

October 30, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye lowered the firm’s price target on BioMarin (BMRN) to $109 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm sees an attractive entry point at current share levels, citing BioMarin’s “durable base business and potential for meaningful operating margin expansion over the next few years.”

Read More on BMRN:

