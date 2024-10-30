BioMarin price target lowered to $109 from $110 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye lowered the firm’s price target on BioMarin (BMRN) to $109 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm sees an attractive entry point at current share levels, citing BioMarin’s “durable base business and potential for meaningful operating margin expansion over the next few years.”

