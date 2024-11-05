BioLineRx’s Motixafortide Shows Promise in Sickle Cell Trials

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

BioLineRx Ltd has announced promising results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating motixafortide for mobilizing stem cells in patients with sickle cell disease. The study suggests that motixafortide, alone or combined with natalizumab, can effectively mobilize the necessary stem cells for gene therapies in a single apheresis cycle. These findings could potentially enhance the treatment process and accessibility of gene therapy for individuals with sickle cell disease.

