BiolineRx Ltd. Announces New Direct Offering of Shares

BiolineRx Ltd., an Israeli company, has announced a registered direct offering involving 4,121,493 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and warrants for additional shares, marking a significant move in its capital raising efforts. The offering is backed by a Securities Purchase Agreement and has been duly authorized by the necessary corporate actions. This strategic financial maneuver aims to bolster the company’s investment appeal and strengthen its position in the market.

