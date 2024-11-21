News & Insights

Stocks

BiolineRx Ltd. Announces New Direct Offering of Shares

November 21, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BiolineRx Ltd., an Israeli company, has announced a registered direct offering involving 4,121,493 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and warrants for additional shares, marking a significant move in its capital raising efforts. The offering is backed by a Securities Purchase Agreement and has been duly authorized by the necessary corporate actions. This strategic financial maneuver aims to bolster the company’s investment appeal and strengthen its position in the market.

For further insights into BLRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.