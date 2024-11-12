BioLineRx Granted Extension to Meet Nasdaq Requirements

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR (BLRX) has released an update.

BioLineRx Ltd. has been granted an additional 180 days by Nasdaq to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement, extending their deadline to May 12, 2025. This follows a previous notification that the company failed to comply based on the closing bid price of its American Depositary Shares. If BioLineRx can achieve the minimum bid price for 10 consecutive trading days before the new deadline, it will regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

