Biohaven Announces Pricing Of Public Offering - Quick Facts

October 01, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biohaven (BHVN) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of 5,263,158 of its common shares at a price to the public of $47.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,473 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $250 million. The offering is expected to close on October 2, 2024. Biohaven plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

