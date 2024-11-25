BioHarvest Sciences Surpasses Q3 Revenue Expectations

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences reported a remarkable 101% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching over $6.5 million, surpassing management’s expectations. The company’s gross margins improved significantly, and they successfully uplisted to the Nasdaq Global Market. Their VINIA® product line, including a new SuperFood tea, contributed to strong growth and customer expansion.

