BioHarvest Sciences Launches VINIA SuperFood Teas

BioHarvest Sciences has launched a new line of VINIA SuperFood functional teas, targeting the $3.3 billion North American functional tea market. These teas, infused with piceid resveratrol, offer the same health benefits as VINIA supplements, enhancing blood flow and energy. The product line includes four premium blends, sourced from Rainforest Alliance certified farms, outperforming leading brands in taste tests.

