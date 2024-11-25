News & Insights

BioHarvest Sciences Launches VINIA SuperFood Teas

November 25, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences has launched a new line of VINIA SuperFood functional teas, targeting the $3.3 billion North American functional tea market. These teas, infused with piceid resveratrol, offer the same health benefits as VINIA supplements, enhancing blood flow and energy. The product line includes four premium blends, sourced from Rainforest Alliance certified farms, outperforming leading brands in taste tests.

