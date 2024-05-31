BioHarvest Sciences Grants Stock Options Amid Growth

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has issued 575,000 stock options to key stakeholders, including consultants, employees, and a director, with an exercise price of CAD$0.255 set to adjust post-share consolidation. The options will vest over three years and are exercisable until 2034, reflecting the company’s commitment to its team amid its growth in botanical synthesis and nutraceuticals.

