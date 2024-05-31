News & Insights

Stocks
CNVCF

BioHarvest Sciences Grants Stock Options Amid Growth

May 31, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has issued 575,000 stock options to key stakeholders, including consultants, employees, and a director, with an exercise price of CAD$0.255 set to adjust post-share consolidation. The options will vest over three years and are exercisable until 2034, reflecting the company’s commitment to its team amid its growth in botanical synthesis and nutraceuticals.

For further insights into TSE:BHSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNVCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.