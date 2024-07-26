Biogen Falls After Receiving Negative Opinion From CHMP For Lecanemab For Early Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY.PK), and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Approval for the humanized anti-soluble aggregated amyloid-beta monoclonal antibody lecanemab as treatment for early mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild AD.

Currently, Biogen shares are at $211.65, down 6.94 percent on a volume of 1,125,910 shares.

Lynn Kramer, chief clinical officer at Eisai said, "We are extremely disappointed by the CHMP's negative opinion...

Eisai will seek re-examination of the CHMP opinion and work with the relevant authorities as soon as possible.

Lecanemab is already approved in the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Israel, and is being marketed in the U.S., Japan and China.

