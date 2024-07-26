News & Insights

Markets
BIIB

Biogen Falls After Receiving Negative Opinion From CHMP For Lecanemab For Early Alzheimer's Disease

July 26, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY.PK), and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Approval for the humanized anti-soluble aggregated amyloid-beta monoclonal antibody lecanemab as treatment for early mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild AD.

Currently, Biogen shares are at $211.65, down 6.94 percent on a volume of 1,125,910 shares.

Lynn Kramer, chief clinical officer at Eisai said, "We are extremely disappointed by the CHMP's negative opinion...

Eisai will seek re-examination of the CHMP opinion and work with the relevant authorities as soon as possible.

Lecanemab is already approved in the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Israel, and is being marketed in the U.S., Japan and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.