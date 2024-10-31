Biogen downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn downgraded Biogen (BIIB) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $204, down from $285. The firm says the Leqembi launch has tracked below its expectations while it sees see “limited pipeline optionality” over the next 12 months. Morgan Stanley admits that it underestimated initial reimbursement and logistical headwinds for Leqembi. It sees a balanced risk/reward for Biogen and a more measured outlook for lecanemab.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIIB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.