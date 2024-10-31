News & Insights

Stocks
BFRI

Biofrontera announces results in Phase 3 study of Ameluz-PDT for sBCC

October 31, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Biofrontera announced top-line results in its Phase 3 study of the use of Ameluz with the BF-RhodoLED lamp in the treatment of sBCC. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center study evaluated safety and efficacy in 187 patients with one or more clinically and histologically confirmed superficial BCCs. They each received one cycle of two PDT treatments 1-2 weeks apart, repeated after three months, if required. The primary endpoint was a composite of complete clinical and histological clearance of one preselected “main target” BCC lesion per patient 12 weeks after the start of the last PDT cycle. Ameluz-PDT achieved 65.5% success in this rigorous target, compared to 4.8% success achieved with placebo-PDT. Complete histological clearance was seen in 75.9% of these lesions in the Ameluz arm, compared to 19.0% with placebo. Complete clinical clearance was achieved in 83.4% of patients treated with Ameluz compared to 21.4% with placebo. The results for all other secondary efficacy parameters were equally highly significant with, for instance, 64.1% of Ameluz-PDT patients achieving total clearance of all sBCC lesions compared to only 4.8% of those treated with placebo-PDT. Most patients who received Ameluz-PDT rated the overall treatment satisfaction and esthetic outcome as very good or good.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BFRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.