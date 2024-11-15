Biofish Holding AS Sees Strong Demand and Growth Prospects

Biofish Holding AS (DE:9R2) has released an update.
Biofish Holding AS has secured new agreements to deliver over 400,000 smolt and post-smolt in 2024 and 2025, reflecting strong demand for their high-quality production. Despite a decrease in quarterly EBITDA to NOK 2.7 million due to phasing of deliveries, the company anticipates growth with projected sales volumes of up to 1,100 tons by 2025. Biofish’s solid order foundation and interest from top-tier fish farmers promise continued growth and earnings visibility.
For further insights into DE:9R2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.