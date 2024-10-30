News & Insights

Bioera S.p.A. Reports Increased Debt Levels

October 30, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Bioera SpA (IT:BIE) has released an update.

Bioera S.p.A. reports a modest increase in its net financial debt as of September 2024, with the company’s debt rising by 136 thousand Euros compared to the previous year-end. The Bioera Group also saw a similar trend, with its debt increasing by 129 thousand Euros. Investors may want to monitor these financial movements as they reflect the company’s growing financial obligations.

