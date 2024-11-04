News & Insights

Stocks
BCRX

BioCryst reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus (6c)

November 04, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $117.085M, consensus $112.5M. “Our third quarter performance continues to build on the outstanding year we are having, with significant revenue growth, strong patient demand, pipeline advancement and operating profitability in the quarter. As we look ahead, we see robust and durable revenue growth, new opportunities for younger children to benefit from ORLADEYO, and data readouts from BCX17725 in Netherton syndrome and avoralstat in DME, all while moving closer to sustainable profitability,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst (BCRX).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BCRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.