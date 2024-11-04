BioCryst reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $117.085M, consensus $112.5M. “Our third quarter performance continues to build on the outstanding year we are having, with significant revenue growth, strong patient demand, pipeline advancement and operating profitability in the quarter. As we look ahead, we see robust and durable revenue growth, new opportunities for younger children to benefit from ORLADEYO, and data readouts from BCX17725 in Netherton syndrome and avoralstat in DME, all while moving closer to sustainable profitability,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst (BCRX).

